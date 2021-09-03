EPF announces senior management changes

In a statement today, the provident fund said Datuk Mohd Naim Daruwish has retired from his position as chief operation officer (COO) after serving the fund for almost three decades. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced changes to its senior management team.

In a statement today, the provident fund said Datuk Mohd Naim Daruwish has retired from his position as chief operation officer (COO) after serving the fund for almost three decades.

“He is succeeded by Sazaliza Zainuddin effective September 1, 2021,” said the EPF.

Previously, Sazaliza served with PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1997 until 2006, prior to joining the EPF in 2006 as head of accounts in the Finance Department.

At the EPF, he also served as the head of finance, head of procurement management, and head of internal audit, before being appointed as chief financial officer in 2017.

“As the new COO, he will oversee a broad portfolio of operational services and support functions, emphasising performance management, effective service delivery, as well as contractual requirements.

“With the change in Sazaliza’s portfolio, Mohamad Hafiz Kassim is promoted to chief financial officer effective August 1, 2021,” said the fund.

An accountant by training, Mohamad Hafiz was with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Daiwa Capital prior to joining the EPF in 2008.

As the new chief financial officer, he will be responsible for ensuring the operations of the Finance and Services Division are conducted effectively and efficiently, the EPF said. — Bernama