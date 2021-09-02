Tokyo Paralympics: Malaysian shuttler Liek Hou through to semis

National paralympic badminton athlete Cheah Liek Hou responding to a serve from his opponent Taiwan Fang Jen Yu of the group stage at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium, September 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Sept 2 — Six-time world badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou has booked his place in the last four of the Tokyo Paralympics after another convincing win in his second Group B match today.

Liek Hou, who is competing in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) category, was in stunning form as he defeated Jen Yu Fang of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-9 at the in Yoyogi National Stadium here.

World number two Liek Hou was glad that Yu Fang gave him a good fight after an easy 21-3, 21-2 opening group win in just 15 minutes over Egypt’s Eldakrory Ahmed Magdy Amin yesterday (Sept 1).

“I think I finally found my rhythm, thanks to a great challenge posed by Yu Fang. I was trailing 2-5 in the second game and that was when I found my rhythm as I managed to reel him in en route to winning it. I hope to get a third win tomorrow and top Group B,” he told reporters.

The second seed will complete his group fixtures against Japan’s Taiyo Imai tomorrow. — Bernama