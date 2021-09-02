In Sabah, man gets heavy sentence for raping, sexually assaulting daughter

The Sessions Court here sentenced a 29-year-old man to 30 years in prison and 18 strokes of the rattan for two separate charges of raping and sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 2 — The Sessions Court here sentenced a 29-year-old man to 30 years in prison and 18 strokes of the rattan for two separate charges of raping and sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter.

Judge Elsie Primue imposed the sentence on the unrepresented accused during the ruling of the case at the defence stage today.

For the first offence, the accused was sentenced to 20 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the rattan for raping the victim in his car between SK Malangkap Hostel, Kota Marudu and Kampung Sinulihan, Inanam on November 21 2019, at around 4.20pm.

For the second offence, the accused was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and six strokes of the rattan for sexually assaulting the victim by touching her private part on the same date and at the same location.

Deputy public prosecutor Rustam Sanip prayed for a heavier sentence on the accused as the latter had committed a serious offence.

During mitigation, the accused pleaded for a lesser sentence and for the sentence to commence from his date of arrest.

The prosecution called a total of six witnesses while the defence called two witnesses.

The court ordered the sentencing to commence from the date of arrest. — Borneo Post Online