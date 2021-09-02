Covid-19: Sibu to start home isolation for low-risk patients

According to the SDDMC, the criteria for home isolation of Covid-19 patients are very stringent and will be carefully evaluated by medical officers from the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) before a decision is made for the Covid-19 positive patients to undergo home isolation. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Sept 2 — The Sibu Division will begin as soon as possible the isolation of low-risk Covid-19 patients at home with stringent criteria, said the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC).

This is following the success of administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 231, 348 (91.6 per cent) and both doses to 223,825 (88.6 per cent) of the adult population aged 18 and above in the Sibu Division under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) as of yesterday and achieving the current indicators for Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.

According to the SDDMC, the criteria for home isolation of Covid-19 patients are very stringent and will be carefully evaluated by medical officers from the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) before a decision is made for the Covid-19 positive patients to undergo home isolation.

“Covid-19 positive patients in categories one and two who have been given the priority must adhere to every advice and practice directed by the medical officer so as to ensure the safety of the patient, family and loved ones,” the SDDMC said in a statement today.

Stressing that not all Covid-19 positive patients in categories one and two would be allowed to undergo home isolation, the committee said that each patient would be monitored by a medical officer periodically, given a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and provided with a wristband,

According to SDDMC, medications could be obtained at the CAC if symptomatic treatment was required and portable oximeter equipment would be loaned to certain patients.

“Patients will not be allowed to leave home quarantine and must inform the relevant medical officers if they feel sick and have breathing difficulties.

“For emergency, they can contact the Sibu Hospital authority at 084-343333 ext 1162 for ambulance services,” it said.

For other inquiries, contact the Sibu Hospital Covid-19 helpline at 084-348676

Apart from that, Covid-19 positive patients quarantined at home can also contact 019-8987642 (office hours) or 019-7074365 and 019-7074391. — Bernama