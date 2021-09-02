Covid-19: Sarawak’s Bungey 2 wedding cluster in Betong rises to 755 cases with 76 new infections today, says SDMC

Sarawak currently has a total of 137 active clusters with 234 cases recorded today for a total of 11,807 cases. There have been 16 deaths recorded in the active clusters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Sept 2 — The Bungey 2 Covid-19 cluster in Betong, which was sparked by a wedding, has topped the list of active clusters in Sarawak with 755 cases since it was announced by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on Augsut 12 this year.

The cluster recorded 76 new cases today, SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update.

It also said that 850 people had been screened in the cluster and 51 people were still awaiting their laboratory test results. It has 386 active cases and two deaths so far.

The wedding in Debak, Betong, was reportedly held on July 30 and 31.

The second biggest active cluster is the Long Urun cluster in Belaga, which has 746 cases including 93 new cases today. It has 699 active cases but no deaths so far.

However, SDMC said 1,036 people who had been screened in the cluster are awaiting their test results.

Rounding up the top three active clusters in the state is the Tembok Miri cluster in Miri, which has a total of 408 cases.

No deaths have been recorded in the cluster and no test result is pending. — Borneo Post Online