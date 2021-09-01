PM Ismail Sabri to table 12th Malaysia Plan in Parliament on Sept 27, says Tok Pa

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed addresses a media conference at the Setia Perdana Complex in Putrajaya September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in Parliament on Sept 27.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the 12MP is almost completed, adding that the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) will brief the Prime Minister accordingly.

He said this after clocking in to start his duties at the EPU here, today.

Also present was his deputy, Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Mustapa said the tabling of the 12MP and the 2022 Development Budget would be the EPU’s main focus for the next 100 days.

He highlighted that under the 12MP, the key issues to be addressed in the next five years included bridging the development gap between the states and areas in the country.

“We have identified six states which are a little behind (in terms of development), including Sabah and Sarawak.

“Additionally, we will also focus on addressing the income gap between the B40, M40 and T20 groups, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said the 12MP will also ensure that basic needs such as water, electricity and internet infrastructure can be fully enjoyed by the people.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said the EPU will be finalising the 2022 Development Budget together with the Finance Ministry as soon as possible. — Bernama