PKR Youth condemns threats and intimidation aimed at environmental activist Shakila Zen

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the culture of threatening and intimidating outspoken women activists cannot be tolerated. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 1 ― PKR Youth tonight condemned the recent threats, intimidation and sexual harassment targeting environmental activist Shakila Zen.

Its chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the culture of threatening and intimidating outspoken women activists cannot be tolerated.

He said this might lead to “bigger powers” resorting to such tactics if they feel challenged by fresh faces, and that it needs to end.

“PKR Youth will continue to support and uphold the voices of young people in the fight against unjust systems, oppression, corruption and environmental destruction.

“We stand in solidarity with our sister Shakila Zen,” said Akmal in a statement issued here tonight.

Shakila is an environmental activist who fights for nature conservation, especially forest reserves and coastal reclamation.

Akmal, who is also the Johor Baru MP, explained that AMK was informed on Monday that Shakila had received a package from an anonymous sender. It contained a threatening letter as well as a fake severed and bloody hand.

“The following day, she received a text message of a suggestive nature on WhatsApp that also revealed her personal information,” he said, using PKR Youth’s Malay initials for “Angkatan Muda Keadilan”.

PKR Youth’s stand came as several non-governmental organisations and movements condemned the parcel and letter.

It is learnt that the items were delivered to the home of Shakila’s parents two days ago. She has since lodged two police reports over the incident at the Klang Utara district police headquarters.

Akmal said such acts of intimidation and threats are unacceptable.

“We (PKR Youth) take this matter seriously and hope that the police can arrest the perpetrator immediately and expose the party who hired those who threatened Shakila,” he added.