Motac creates new email address for tourism industry players to give feedback, proposals

Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks during the Malaysia Business Events Strategic Marketing Plan 2021-2030 Programme in Pullman Bangsar April 15, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will focus on supporting the business sector, regaining the confidence of foreign and domestic tourists, and enhancing communication and coordination towards achieving the 100-day performance target of the new cabinet.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said businesses in the tourism, arts and culture sector needed to be revived with new approaches after the big adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country and its economy.

“We are aware that we cannot return this sector to the situation before, where the Covid-19 happened so fast. We have been talking about the losses incurred by the tourism, arts and culture sector in the last 17 months.

“So the time has come for us to change our narrative to a new one, the latest and relevant to the current developments,” she said at a news conference after starting her official duties at Motac, here, today.

She added that the ministry had also created an email address at [email protected] as a platform for the industry players to make proposals and provide feedback for the ministry to help ensure sustainability of the tourism industry.

Nancy together with 29 ministers and 37 deputy ministers took their oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara last Monday. — Bernama