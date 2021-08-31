Thailand reaffirms to further strengthen friendship, cooperation with Malaysia, says Thai DPM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said over the past six decades, Thailand and Malaysia have enjoyed dynamic and mutually beneficial relations, regardless of the emerging challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 31 — Thailand reaffirms its determination to further strengthen bonds of friendship and cooperation with Malaysia to “build back better” especially for post-Covid-19 recovery.

“I am sure that with our joint efforts, we can advance our post- Covid-19 recovery for the mutual benefits of our two countries and peoples as well as our regions,” he said in a special message in conjunction with Malaysia’s National Day celebration which appear on a video clip shared by the Embassy of Malaysia here.

Don also extended his felicitations to the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the 64th National Day of Malaysia.

“I wish Malaysia and her people great prosperity in the years to come,” he said. — Bernama