On 64th National Day, Malaysia sees 20,897 new Covid-19 infections

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 during a mass screening exercise in Taman Manggis, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 -- The Health Ministry registered 20,897 new Covid-19 cases on Malaysia’s 64th National Day.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said infections in Selangor have breached the 600,000 mark with the latest addition of 4,371 cases.

This is followed by Sabah (2,594), Sarawak (2,285) and Johor (2,159), making them only four states that recorded cases above the 2,000 mark.

As for other states, Kedah recorded 1,942 cases, followed by Penang with 1,732 cases, Kelantan (1,479), Perak (1,204), Kuala Lumpur (1,003), Pahang (798), Terengganu (608), Melaka (417) and Negri Sembilan (215).

Two other states recorded a two-digit increase, namely Putrajaya (25) and Perlis (64), while Labuan only recorded one new case.

This also brings Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 1,746,254.

MORE TO COME