Malaysia’s boccia player Wei Lun one step away from golden debut at Tokyo Paralympics

Tuesday, 31 Aug 2021 08:48 PM MYT

Malaysia’s paralympic Boccia athlete Chew Wei Lun competes against South Korean Jung Sungjoon in the BC1 Category Boccia at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Gym August 29, 2021. — Bernama pic
TOKYO, Aug 31 — National boccia player Chew Wei Lun is one step away from marking his Paralympic debut with a gold medal after qualifying for the final tomorrow.

Wei Lun booked his spot in the final after downing world number 18 Andre Ramos of Portugal 9-5 in the semi-finals of the mixed individual BC1 (physical impairment) category in the Tokyo Paralympics at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre here today.

The Malaysian, however, can expect a stiff challenge in the final as he will be up against Great Britain’s defending champion and world number one David Smith, who defeated Brazilian Jose Carlos Chagas de Oliveira 7-4 in the other semi-final.

The gold-medal showdown will take place at 4.50 pm local time (3.50 pm Malaysian time).

Earlier in the afternoon, world number 11 Wei Lun had defeated China’s Qi Zhang 4-2 in the quarter-finals.

With his semi-final win, Wei Lun has now gone six matches unbeaten, including in his four Group B games, since Saturday (August 28). — Bernama

