Malaysia to appeal to International Paralympic Committee, World Para Athletics tomorrow about men’s shot put F20 results, says chef de mission

TOKYO, Aug 31 — Malaysia will submit an appeal to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Para Athletics (WPA) regarding the controversial results of the men’s shot put F20 (intellectual impairment) category at the Tokyo Paralympics here today.

Chef de mission Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said the process of appealing to both world bodies would be done tomorrow.

“For now, I do not want to say anything else. We have to be sensitive regarding this matter,” he told Bernama, adding that he would release an official statement tomorrow.

He had earlier lodged a protest with the Tokyo Paralympics technical committee regarding the status of national athlete Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, who was classified as did not start (DNS) although he completed all his throws in the final at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium here.

Ziyad had earlier broken his own world record twice en route to what he thought would earn him the gold medal before a protest was lodged against him. — Bernama