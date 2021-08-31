EMCO in four localities in Pahang, Sabah from Sept 2, says NSC

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing at Pangsapuri Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Jalan Nilam 15 during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang July 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Four localities in Pahang and Sabah, will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from September 2 to September 15, said the National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the localities in Pahang involved Kampung Badong Dalam and Kampung Permatang Durian in the Bebar sub-district of the Pekan district, while in Sabah it involved Kampung Narawang and Kampung Mininsalu Baru (Pasir Putih) in Ranau.

“Meanwhile, the EMCO in Taman Ria Height in Tawau, Sabah, which is scheduled to end tomorrow, will be extended until September 15,” he said in a statement on the implementation of the EMCO today.

He also said the EMCO in Felda Jenderak Utara, Kuala Krau in Temerloh and Ladang Selbourne, Gua sub-district in Lipis, Pahang and several localities in Sabah would end tomorrow as scheduled.

The localities in Sabah are Kampung Payas-Payas in Kota Belud; Beverly Hills Phase 3 and Regency Park (Penampang); Kampung Iburu and Kampung Meligan (Sipitang); Baiduri Ayu Complex, Felda Sahabat 9 (Lahad Datu) and Moynod 1 Farm workers’ housing (Beluran).

He added the EMCO in Kampung Kulambai, Kampung Kulambai Kupang and Kampung Kulambai Danau in Kota Belud scheduled to end on September 4, would also end tomorrow. — Bernama