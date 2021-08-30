PM Ismail Sabri says would give nod to Klang Valley’s transition into Phase Two of NRP; special committee to make final decision

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is of the opinion that the Klang Valley can now move into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) as its Covid-19 vaccination rate has surpassed 80 per cent.

However, he said the matter will be finalised in the Special Committee to Address Covid-19 meeting with the Cabinet, which he will be chairing.

“Once again, I am so proud of everyone involved in this remarkable achievement,” he posted on Facebook today.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri said the vaccination rate for the adult population in the Klang Valley had reached 89.5 per cent. — Bernama