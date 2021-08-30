MA63 working committees to resume meeting before Dewan Rakyat sitting, says minister

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong presents the letter of appointment to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili at Istana Negara, August 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — All three Working Committees under the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are expected to hold their third meetings before Dewan Rakyat sits again on September 6.

The three committees are the Partners Working Committee, Sabah and Sarawak Security Working Committee and the Socio-Economic Working Committee.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the meetings are important to plan actions for implementation apart from enhancing existing plans in line with MA63.

Besides that, it is also to prove its initial achievement within the first 100 days of each ministry as set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I think we have started the foundation with the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 and we will continue with what have been planned.

“Actually many have been planned especially with Malaysia Day on Sept 16 around the corner but was quite slow due to Covid-19,” said the Kota Marudu MP without giving further details.

Ongkili who is Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president told Bernama after oath of office, loyalty and secrecy taking ceremony led by ministers and deputy ministers at Istana Negara today.

A total of 30 ministers and 37 deputy ministers took the oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. — Bernama