Kedah Health Dept denies allegation that patient was left to die on floor of Covid-19 ward

ALOR SETAR, Aug 30 — Kedah Health Department (JKN) director Dr Othman Warijo has denied a claim that staff at the Old Sungai Petani Hospital Covid-19 Ward were late in responding and treating a patient who subsequently died on the floor of the ward.

When contacted by Bernama, he said JKN was collecting information on the incident and had discussions with the staff members to complete the investigation.

“But (preliminary information) saying response by staff was slow is not true, we will issue a full statement for the media later,” he said.

Today, a 38-second video via WhatsApp showed a weak-looking patient on his knees on the floor of the hospital trying to pull himself up by holding on to a bed.

The video was cut short and continued with footage showing the patient lying motionless with a urine bag still beside him while a patient tried to approach and examine him.

The individual who shared the video which later went viral alleged that the Covid-19 patient was left unattended by ward staff until he was confirmed dead 40 minutes later.

Meanwhile, Kuala Muda district police chief, AC Adzli Abu Shah said the police had yet to receive any reports on the incident. — Bernama