Covid-19: SDMC says three clusters involving longhouses detected in Sarawak

KUCHING, Aug 30 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today said it detected three new Covid-19 clusters involving longhouses in the Meradong, Subis and Tatau districts.

In a statement, SDMC said 29 people were detected Covid-19 positive out of 92 people screened involving the Sungai Ringin Cluster in Meradong.

For the Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster in Subis, a total of 33 people were tested positive out of 119 people screened and 57 people were positive out of 64 people who were tested involving the Nanga Takalit Cluster in Tatau.

Today, Sarawak recorded a total of 2,028 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 114,273.

The state also registered five new deaths making the total number of fatalities to 524. — Bernama