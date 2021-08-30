Covid-19: Perak govt announces additional economic stimulus package worth RM34m

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said this was an additional package following the two previous packages, which involved an allocation of over RM200 million since last year. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Aug 30 — The Perak government today announced an additional Economic Stimulus Package (PRE) totalling RM34 million as an initiative to help ease the burden of the people facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said this was an additional package following the two previous packages, which involved an allocation of over RM200 million since last year.

“Realising that people from every walks of life are still struggling to cope with the pandemic and the need to revive the economy, I am pleased to announce an initiative involving RM34 million,” he said when winding up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah when opening the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Saarani said that among the initiatives were relating to quit rent incentive from September 1 to December 31 this year worth RM30.9 million and one-off assistance to 4,000 Perak students amounting to RM400,000.

Apart from that, the PRE also involved additional aid worth RM3.5 million to Maahad Tahfiz, such as RM10,000 in management assistance to each of the 144 Maahad Tahfiz involving RM1.44 million.

On top of that, each of the 5,291 students would also receive additional assistance of RM200 per person with an allocation of RM1,058,200 and a one-off payment of RM1,000 to each of the 819 teachers with an allocation of RM819,000.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the Perak government would “borrow” stockpiled vaccines from the Selangor government in a move to overcome its problem of delays in receiving vaccines.

He said Perak State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim had submitted an application letter to the Selangor government today.

“If they are willing to loan the vaccines to us, we will return them once we get our supply. It’s not that Perak doesn’t have sufficient vaccines but the delivery schedule is dependent on the suppliers. God willing, Selangor will help us out,” he said.

He explained that as of August 28, Perak had received a total of 2,383,460 doses of Covid-19 vaccines comprising Comirnaty-Pfizer, Sinovac, Astrazeneca and CanSino.

On the expansion of the vaccination centres (PPV), Saarani said a total of 150 private general medical practitioners had been approved as PPVs statewide as of August 23.

It involves the districts of Kinta (58), Manjung (22), Larut Matang Selama (16), Kerian (11), Hilir Perak (10), Muallim (10), Kampar (8), Kuala Kangsar (five), Hulu Perak (three), Batang Padang (three), Perak Tengah (two) and Bagan Datuk (two). — Bernama