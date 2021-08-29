Lajim Ukin’s wife thanks all parties for their prayers

Former Sabah deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin succumbed to the Covid-19 infection at the KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital August 29, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BEAUFORT, Aug 29 — Datin Seri Normilah Siong has expressed her appreciation to all parties for their prayers following the death of her late husband Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin today.

In a brief statement, she also expressed gratitude to all the health workers involved, including those at the KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital, where Lajim had received treatment.

The former Sabah deputy chief minister was safely buried at 1.50pm at the Kampung Kebatu Muslim Cemetery in Beaufort near here.

Lajim, 66, who was also Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) executive chairman, succumbed to Covid-19 infection at the KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital at 6.23am.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Isnin Aliasnih, who is also the Klias State Assemblyman (ADUN), said people in her constituency expressed grief over the death of Lajim, who had previously served as assemblyman there.

“Allahyarham (Lajim) always worked for the people, and today, we can see for ourselves the grief of the people over his loss,” she told reporters at the cemetery here today.

Meanwhile, Lajim’s former press secretary Jaafar Wahid described the former as a leader who was very friendly and caring towards the people, besides being well-liked by the community at the grassroots level.

He said Lajim’s death came as a great shock to all parties, adding that the people, especially in the Klias and Beaufort areas, as well as his political colleagues, would miss him. — Bernama