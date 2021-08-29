GOF to take over Border Control Agency assets in Kelantan from Oct 1

KOTA BARU, Aug 29 — All assets including vehicles and buildings belonging to the Malaysian Border Control Agency (Aksem) in Kelantan will be taken over by the General Operations Force (GOF) from October 1, following the rationalisation of the agency by the government recently.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander SAC Hasan Basri Ahmad Safar said as a follow-up, 101 police personnel who were in the agency in the state would also be absorbed into the GOF.

He said with the rationalisation in place, it is expected that all offices at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complexes (ICQs) in Bukit Bunga, Pengkalan Kubor and Rantau Panjang will be handed over to the GOF.

“Thus far, police personnel from Aksem will be absorbed into a company from the GOF 8th Battalion based in Pengkalan Chepa here.

“We hope all processes will run smoothly to strengthen the deployment of personnel at the Malaysia-Thailand border,” he said when met at the GOF 8th Battalion Camp in Pengkalan Chepa.

Hasan Basri said all three roadblocks (SJR) mounted in Lalang Pepuyu, Tanah Merah; Neting, Pengkalan Kubor and Chabang Empat Salam, Rantau Panjang will now be placed under the GOF purview.

In June, the government announced the restructuring of Aksem while the scope of border control duties would be taken over by the PDRM.

Following the rationalisation exercise, the GOF will continue all Aksem’s functions at the borders of the country using the provisions of the existing laws. — Bernama