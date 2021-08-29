Dr Noor Hisham: Hybrid Covid Assessment Centre utilises IT system to manage Covid-19 patients

A general view of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Bandar Tun Razak July 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The operation of the Hybrid Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) utilises information technology system by maximising the use of the e-Covid system, developed by the Health Ministry (MOH) to manage Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, as such, the first hybrid CAC initiative implemented at the Bandar Tun Razak CAC in Cheras here would be expanded especially to states outside the Klang Valley for the benefit of all the people.

“This Hybrid CAC utilises information technology system without neglecting face-to-face medical treatment which is crucial in delivering effective healthcare services.

“Patients who are confirmed Covid-19 positive will be asked to turn up at this Hybrid CAC for registration and initial virtual and physical health examinations by the health staff here.

“After being given quarantine order, patients will be monitored at their respective homes via video teleconferencing by trained health staff,” he said through a post on his official Facebook tonight.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that he had the opportunity to visit the Bandar Tun Razak CAC this afternoon to see for himself the operations of the CAC.

He said the initiative also enabled health staff to monitor patients more closely and identify those requiring further treatment at health facilities in the Klang Valley, which in turn could reduce brought-in-dead cases among Covid-19 patients.

“Other than catalysing the delivery of medical services to Covid-19 patients, the operation of this Hybrid CAC also ensures ease of access to patients in terms of registration, screening, examination, monitoring, as well as the issuing and ending of the Home Surveillance Order,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said this hybrid operation could also reduce clinical waste and save on the use of personal protective equipment, and help ensure environmental sustainability.

“This Hybrid CAC can help the ministry in delivering effective healthcare services especially while facing the worst public health crisis of this century. The Hybrid CAC initiative will always be improved.

“I also hope that this initiative will become a stepping stone in future especially in the management of epidemics, disasters and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and continue the effort to modernise the national healthcare system,” he added. — Bernama