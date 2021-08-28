Sarawak leaders laud Bonnie for Paralympics gold medal

National paralympic powerlifter athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin wins the first gold medal for the 72kg category during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum August 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 28 — Congratulatory messages poured in for the national powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin for winning the first gold medal for Malaysia on the fourth day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games today.

Among those who congratulated him were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, Kapit Member of Parliament Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Batang Sadong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, state Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah and Layar State Assemblyman Gerald Rentap.

“Congratulations to Bonnie Bunyau Gustin for bringing up the name of Malaysia by winning the gold medal and also creating a new Paralympic record by lifting 228kg in the category 72kg in the powerlifting event,” Nanta said on his Facebook page.

“Congratulations to Anak Sarawak,” Nancy said, adding that Bonnie’s achievement is something that gave pride to Malaysia and Sarawak, in particular.

Karim, who is also the tourism, arts and culture minister, said he is happy because finally the National Anthem Negaraku was being played at the Tokyo Paralympic and the Jalur Gemilang was seen by millions of people when it was raised during the medal presentation ceremony in Tokyo, Japan.

He said Bonnie, 22, has made all Malaysians and Sarawakians feel proud and his achievement is also a very good Hari Kebangsaan 2021 present for all of all Malaysians.

“He did it again and as our world class powerlifter, Bonnie had lived up to his top billing in the men’s 72kg competition which was held earlier today,” he said.

He added the gold medal is also the nation’s powerlifting’s best achievement since 2008.

“We are indeed proud of Bonnie’s achievement because during the competition, he went on to lift 228kg (deadlift) to successfully break the Paralympics record by 1kg previously held by Rasool Mohsin of Iran,” he said.

The Serian-born Sarawakian, however, failed to break his 230kg world record when he missed out on the 231kg bonus attempt.

Egyptian Mahmoud Attiar bagged the silver while the bronze went to Micky Yule of Britain.