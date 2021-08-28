Sarawak govt says rewards await Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Bonnie

Bonnie Bunyau Gustin set a new world record by lifting 230kg in the men’s over-72kg category at the Fazza Dubai Powerlifting World Cup. — Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, Aug 28 — The Sarawak government is set to reward Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Bonnie Bunyau Gustin as well as other athletes from the state who win medals at the Games, said state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Bonnie, a Bidayuh from Kampung Baru Mawang, Serian, contributed the country’s first gold medal in men’s powerlifting 72-kilogramme (kg) category at the Tokyo Paralympics today by lifting 228kg and, thus, setting a new Paralympic record.

“Surely there will be rewards from the state government and also the federal government for Bonnie and all athletes who win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics,” said Abdul Karim when contacted by Bernama today.

He said Bonnie had also made all Malaysians and Sarawakians proud with his achievement.

Meanwhile, several Facebook pages, including those of the Bidayuh Sarawak, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Puncak Borneo Update, also congratulated Bonnie, saying his success had made the nation proud, especially Sarawak.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas also congratulated Bonnie through the GPS Facebook page. — Bernama