Tok Pa: 12th Malaysia Plan will determine direction of economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) which is expected to be tabled soon in Parliament will set the direction of the country’s economy for the medium and long term, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said today.

“I believe the combination of Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is able to implement the National Recovery Plan (NRP) efficiently for the welfare of the people and free Malaysian families from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mustapa, who is reappointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy).

This plan is a continuation of the foundation built by the 8th Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, he said in a press statement here today.

“Insya Allah, the line-up of ministers and deputy ministers will work together to ensure that the high performance work culture agenda brought by the prime minister can be achieved.”

The BN Member of Parliament for Jeli also expressed his highest appreciation and thanks to the 9th Prime Minister Ismail Sabri for giving him the confidence to continue to perform his duties as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy).

“Indeed, this is a great trust for the success of the government’s efforts to restore the country’s economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.” — Bernama