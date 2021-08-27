Penang CM: 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine ‘loan’ from Selangor pending Mosti approval

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (centre) is pictured during a visit to the mass screening exercise in Taman Manggis, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — The loan of 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Selangor is still pending approval from the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti), said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the Penang state secretary had written to the Mosti secretary general yesterday on the approval for the loan and subsequent return of Covid-19 vaccines.

“I will also be holding virtual discussions with the Selangor mentri besar this afternoon and hope that it will lead to a conclusion that will benefit people from both states,” he said in a brief statement today.

Chow was responding to an announcement made by state health exco Norlela Ariffin yesterday that Penang will be getting a loan of 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Selangor, confirming the matter and saying that the delivery of the vaccines will be made on August 31.

“We would like to thank the Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for the contribution and we hope this contribution will help to speed up the vaccination programme in Penang,” he said.

He also thanked Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng for his initiative in obtaining the contribution from the Selangor state government.