Khairy thanks PM Ismail Sabri after appointment as new health minister, vows to do his best

Khairy Jamaluddin is seen boarding a bus ahead of Umno MPs' audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his appointment as the new health minister.

Khairy, in a tweet today, promised to give his best in his new role for Keluarga Malaysia.

The Rembau MP swapped portfolios with former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who is now in charge of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, which was previously helmed by the former.

“Thank you Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for placing your trust upon me. Despite it being a heavy task, I will take it and work to the best of my abilities for Keluarga Malaysia,” he tweeted.

Terima kasih kepada YAB PM @IsmailSabri60 atas kepercayaan yang diberi. Insya’Allah amanah yang sangat berat ini akan saya pikul dengan bersungguh demi Keluarga Malaysia. — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) August 27, 2021

Khairy also served as the coordinating minister of the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme under the Perikatan Nasional administration.

He has been Rembau MP since 2008 and was the former minister of Youth and Sports.