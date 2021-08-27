Idris Ahmad new face in Cabinet

The 58-year-old native of Kampung Sungai Petai, Bukit Gantang, Perak has been appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs). — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad is among the new faces who have been entrusted to join the new Cabinet line-up under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The 58-year-old native of Kampung Sungai Petai, Bukit Gantang, Perak has been appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

The former Islamic Education lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) began his political career by joining PAS and was named PAS Youth secretary.

He contested in the Changkat Jering state by-election in 1997 and the 2008 General Election (Jerlun parliamentary constituency), but lost both seats.

In GE13 (2013), the preacher contested and won the Bukit Gantang parliamentary seat after defeating Datuk Ismail Saffian of Barisan Nasional (BN) but failed to defend the seat in GE14.

Idris has been trusted to hold several positions in PAS, including PAS Youth vice-chief in 2001, PAS Central Committee Member for several terms, PAS Information chief (2009/2011) and now the party’s vice- president.

In 2020, he was appointed Senator for a term starting June 16 to June 15, 2023.

Idris Ahmad’s Biodata:

Name: Idris Ahmad

Age: 58

Place of Birth: Kampung Sungai Petai, Bukit Gantang, Perak

Education:

Bachelor and Master of Islamic Studies (Da’wah and Leadership Studies), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)

Political Career:

2001: PAS Youth vice-chief

2007/2009: Member of PAS Central Working Committee (CWC)

2009/2011: PAS Information chief

2011/2013: Member of the PAS CWC

2013/2015: Member of PAS CWC

2019/2021: PAS vice-president — Bernama