PM to unveil new Cabinet tomorrow morning, ministers to be sworn in Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will present his Cabinet line-up at 11am tomorrow, his office said today.

The prime minister had presented his proposed list to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan, Pahang, this morning.

“Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement on the formation of the new Cabinet will be at 11am tomorrow,” the Prime Minister’s Office informed the media this evening.

“The swearing-in ceremony for the federal ministers and deputy ministers will take place at 2.30pm on Monday.”

The Bera MP was granted an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan, Pahang, this morning, during which he submitted his proposed Cabinet line-up.

The Agong previously called for a new government that cut across party lines prior to announcing Ismail’s appointment as prime minister on August 20, following the collapse of the previous Perikatan Nasional coalition government just 17 months after it wrested power from the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which lasted 22 months.