International Public Employment Forum 2021 to help revive country’s labour sector, says Socso

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will organise the International Public Employment Forum 2021 (IPEF 2021) to help revive the country’s labour sector through the sharing of information and best practices to rebuild life after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Socso, in a statement today, said the virtual international forum consisted of three different programmes which would be held simultaneously from September 6 to 9.

The programmes are Socso’s Regional Return to Work (RTW) Digimos Symposium 2021 (September 6 to 7), International Public Employment Services Symposium (September 7 to 8) and Career Fair (September 7 to 9).

“All three programmes are open to all levels of the society and participation is free of charge.

“Socso urged the public including professionals, academicians, employers, job seekers, graduates and school leavers to participate in IPEF 2021. Registration is now open through www.perkeso.gov.my/ipef,” the statement read.

Socso said the RTW DIGIMOS Symposium 2021 themed “Navigating Disability Management Through the New Normal: Return to Work Process Re-engineering” was expected to gather over 1,000 participants from South-east Asia and the panellists consist of experts in the field of disability management and rehabilitation in the workplace.

The inaugural symposium is in line with Socso’s effort to continue helping persons with disabilities in dealing with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the International Public Employment Services Symposium, which is expected to attract over 40,000 participants, is a platform for prominent labour market figures to share their insights on rebuilding the Malaysian economy post-Covid-19.

According to the statement, the Career Fair will offer more than 20,000 vacancies from 126 employers including ExxonMobil, Honda, CIMB Bank, Top Glove, Schlumberger and Petron, thus helping to stimulate the country’s labour sector.

The public can contact Socso’s Careline at 1300-22-800 or email [email protected] for further information and enquiries. — Bernama