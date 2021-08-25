Pakatan calls for meeting in bid to galvanise Opposition parties

Malaysian MPs attend a session of the Lower House of Parliament, in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Pakatan Harapan said today it would call for a meeting to propose all Opposition parties unite or collaborate under a “big tent” strategy in a bid to galvanise the forces against the ruling coalition.

PH is the main Opposition bloc with the most number of federal lawmakers. Its presidential council said the proposition is in line with the coalition’s open policy to work and cooperate with anyone that “shares its ideals.”

“The PH presidential council has decided that the Opposition Leader will hold a meeting with the leadership of all opposition parties in the near future, including inviting them to join or work together,” it said in a statement.

“This is in line with the resolution by the PH leadership reached in Port Dickson in April that PH would remain open to negotiation and cooperation including to galvanise efforts under the Big Tent concept in order to strengthen the bloc consisting of 105 MPs,” it added.

Among the meeting’s agenda would be the scheduled confidence vote against newly-appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the vacancy left by outgoing Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman.

A news report citing an Umno lawmaker suggested the position could be filled by an Opposition lawmaker.

“PH’s focus is to become an effective opposition that would criticise, admonish, recommend and give input that is constructive and responsible, apart from tabling alternative proposals suitable for policies especially in relation to efforts to deal with Covid-19,” it said.

The coalition will also consider Ismail Sabri’s offer to include Opposition MPs in the National Recovery Council, and continue to push for key reforms.

“PH will prioritise institutional reform including Parliamentary, fiscal reform, legal reform including Undi18 and Anti-Party Hopping Act, improvement of the National Recovery Plan as well as an independent judiciary system free of harassment from any parties,” it said.

Parliament’s Lower House is scheduled to convene September 6.