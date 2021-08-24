Police release sketches of suspects in Kepong goldsmith shop robbery

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the sketches were based on witness testimony while some pictures of the suspects and the motorcycles used were taken from the premises’ closed-circuit television camera. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Police today released sketches and several photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in a robbery at a goldsmith outlet in Kepong, here, last Sunday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the sketches were based on witness testimony while some pictures of the suspects and the motorcycles used were taken from the premises’ closed-circuit television camera.

He said the two motorcycles used in the robbery were identified as black and turquoise Yamaha Y150ZRs and were found to have fake registration numbers.

“Anyone who has information related to the suspects can channel information to the Sentul Police Headquarters Control Centre at 03-40482206 and the case will be investigated according to Section 395/397 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident, the suspects, who wore face masks and helmets and armed with hammers and axes, stormed into the outlet and escaped with several necklaces and bracelets worth about RM50,000.

In a separate development, police are tracking down eight local men suspected of being involved in a fight at the Kuala Lumpur Setapak Jaya City Hall Flats car park, here, last Sunday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the fight which was believed to have taken place at about 7am was recorded by the residents before it went viral on social media.

“In the video, six local men armed with padlocks, helmets and knives assaulted two other local men at the scene and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari urged the public with information related to the case to contact the Investigating Officer Insp Emilia Jamil (016-2479017), Senior Investigating Officer ASP S. Gopal (012-5120242) or the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-2115 9999, Wangsa Maju district police headquarters at 03-9289 9222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama