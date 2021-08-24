PM Ismail Sabri conveys condolences to family of ex-chief of defence force Mohd Ghazali

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in the latest post on his Facebook page tonight that Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Mohd Seth, who was the 7th Chief of Defence Force, had sacrificed a lot in his long service with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) since he began in 1952. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has conveyed his condolences to the family of former Chief of Defence Force Gen (R) Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Mohd Seth, who died today.

Ismail Sabri said in the latest post on his Facebook page tonight that Mohd Ghazali, who was the 7th Chief of Defence Force, had sacrificed a lot in his long service with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) since he began in 1952.

The prime minister said this was especially so in his efforts against the Communist insurgents, apart from being the first and youngest military attache to Indonesia in 1958.

“Mohd Ghazali, who was born on February 4, 1929 in Johor Baru, Johor, was appointed the country’s Army chief for five years from 1977 to 1982, and subsequently as the country’s 7th Chief of Defence Force (1982-1985).

“I pray that his soul be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous,” he said.

Media reports today stated that Mohd Ghazali breathed his last at around 10am at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur Hospital of complications due to pneumonia. — Bernama