Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases climb up to 20,837 after four-day decline; Sabah soars to 3,376 in a day

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysia’s declining daily Covid-19 cases saw a reversal today as the Health Ministry logged 20,837 in the past 24 hours.

Daily new cases hit record highs in five states, starting with Sabah at 3,376 cases, the first time it has exceeded 3,000 cases in a day.

The state’s previous record was 2,738 cases on August 20.

Penang crossed the 2,000-case mark for the first time with 2,075 cases, Johor registered 1,743 and Kelantan had 1,422.

Selangor remained the state with the most cases at 4,645.

Other states and Federal Territories with worrisome four-digit cases are Kedah (1,772), Sarawak (1,743), Kuala Lumpur (1,284) and Perak (1,242)

Pahang recorded 521 cases, along with 396 in Melaka, 383 in Terengganu, and 351 in Negri Sembilan.

The two states with the fewest cases were Putrajaya and Labuan, with 27 and four cases respectively.

To date, Malaysia has recorded 1,593,602 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

