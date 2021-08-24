Fahmi Reza says police case over Spotify playlist classed as NFA

Fahmi Reza called the development a small victory for freedom of speech and expression through satire. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Graphic designer Fahmi Reza said the police have informed him that the sedition investigation against him over a Spotify playlist featuring the Raja Permaisuri Agong’s portrait has been closed.

On Facebook, Fahmi said the police told him the case has been classified as requiring “no further action” (NFA).

“Good news from Bukit Aman! Remember when over 20 police officers kicked in my house door, arrested me under the Sedition Act and locked me up for my ‘Dengki Ke’ satire using the Raja Permaisuri Agong’s portrait last April?

“Today the police told me that the investigation papers were referred to the Attorney Generals’ Office and has been classified as no further action. No further action means my case has been dropped!” he said.

He called the development a small victory for freedom of speech and expression through satire.

In April, Fahmi was arrested at his apartment following police reports over the use of the Raja Permaisuri Agong’s image.