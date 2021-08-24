Australian and Chinese leaders congratulate Ismail Sabri on his appointment as PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob receives a phone call from Australian Prime Minister Scott John Morrison at Perdana Putra, August 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has continued to receive messages of congratulations from world leaders on his appointment as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia.

Today, he received a telephone call from Australian Prime Minister Scott John Morrison and a letter from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in their conversation, Ismail Sabri and Morrison both expressed their commitment to further strengthen the close and long-established ties between Malaysia and Australia.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri thanked Li for the greetings he conveyed via a letter dated August 23.

PMO said Li also expressed China’s commitment to strengthen the well-established diplomatic relations between the two countries as well as continue to build trade ties and share strategies to fight Covid-19 more effectively.

Ismail Sabri, the Member of Parliament for Bera, was sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Saturday. — Bernama