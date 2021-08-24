After setting new record high, Sabah says 63pc of today’s Covid-19 cases from testing backlog

Sabah registered 3,376 new Covid 19 cases today, which is 902 more than yesterday and breached the 3,000-case mark for the first time. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 24 — As Sabah records its most-ever new Covid 19 cases by far today, the state government’s spokesman argued that the figure did not show the current situation as most cases were from a testing backlog.

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is also local government and housing minister, said around 63 per cent of today’s 3,376 cases were not from the last 24 hours.

“Out of the total, 430 cases or 12.7 per cent are from a backlog of more than five days; 414 cases or 12.3 per cent is from the last four to five days and 1,286 or 38.1 per cent are from the last two to three days,” he said in his daily Covid-19 update.

The last highest number was 2,738 on August 20.

Masidi said the high numbers would continue for a while as there was “much more” backlog to clear.

As usual, 98.2 per cent were asymptomatic or category 1, one person was in category four and 10 in category 5, which means they require breathing assistance.

The state capital recorded the highest number of cases at 741, followed by neighbouring districts of Tuaran at 438 and Penampang at 335.

Of the total today, 296 cases were among toddlers between the ages of one and five, and 639 were from six to 17-year-olds.

The state is relying on vaccinating as many people as possible in order to curb the spread which is now deeply ingrained in the community.

As of last night, 31.4 per cent of the adult population was fully vaccinated and 53.3 per cent has received their first dose.