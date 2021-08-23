Pakatan reiterates support for Anwar, adopts ‘big tent’ strategy heading into GE15

In a statement, the Opposition coalition also said it will continue to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its chairman and to lead these preparations. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will adopt a “big tent” approach when cooperating with the rest of the Opposition heading into the general election.

In a statement, the Opposition coalition also said it will continue to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its chairman and to lead these preparations.

“PH is taking an open stance by agreeing to work and negotiate under the ‘big tent’ concept based on our agenda for reformation.

“As the Opposition bloc, we must combine our efforts and work towards improving the nation’s economy and restoring the livelihoods of the people over fighting for political power.

“We must concentrate our efforts on ensuring the 105 MPs in the Opposition bloc work together and not be used or influenced by political games played by certain parties to gain power,” the PH presidential council said in a statement today.

Anwar had presented himself as a possible candidate to be the next prime minister following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation last week.

However, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has appointed Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the position, putting the latter’s party back in control of the federal government that it lost charge of after the 2018 general election.

PH was in power for 22 months before its administration fell following Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s exit from the coalition to form the Perikatan Nasional government together with Umno and others.

The next general election must be held not later than 2023.