KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has acknowledged “sensitive” elements in a recent theatre performance that drew online backlash, submitting a report to the Higher Education Ministry.

According to The Star, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said the university, in its report, admitted that parts of the performance “were sensitive and required improvement”, adding that steps were already under way to address the issue.

Speaking to reporters after a walkabout at the Sabah Zone II Jom Masuk Universiti 2026 programme at Universiti Malaysia Sabah in Kota Kinabalu, Zambry said creative expression must still sit within accepted norms.

“However, sometimes when creative programmes are carried out by students, they are viewed from different perspectives,” he said, noting public concern and criticism over the performance.

He stressed that while universities have their own guidelines governing student productions, corrective measures were necessary to avoid offending the sensitivities of Malaysia’s multiracial and multireligious society.

Zambry also urged arts and creative faculties nationwide to exercise greater caution in handling sensitive themes, but pushed back against calls for harsher action.

Asked whether shutting down the faculty involved was an option, he said such a move would be excessive.

Closing a faculty, he added, would be “more reactive than proactive” and risk triggering further problems, arguing instead for improvements within existing frameworks.

The controversy stems from a performance staged under the Carnival Theatre (Karviter) competition earlier this week, where a brief scene circulated online and was criticised by some as containing suggestive elements.

UM has since apologised, saying the performance breached competition rules after deviating from the approved script submitted beforehand.