SHAH ALAM, April 19 — Malaysia currently has 19 biofuel production plants based on rubber waste, with a monthly capacity of approximately 1.5 million litres, thus having the potential to become a new alternative energy source amid the global energy crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the biofuel production initiative had been presented to the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) through collaboration between government agencies and private companies in the plantation sector.

“There are now 19 biofuel production plants ranging from B15 to B50. We will use sludge or by-products from CPO production, where about 35 per cent of the sludge will be fully utilised to produce biofuel as well as Jet A1 fuel.

“This has already been initiated, and MTEN has in principle accepted the proposal. We will coordinate with the relevant bodies and companies. We want to ensure that the production cost is low when synergy is achieved among the 19 plants,” he said.

He said this to the media after officiating Rissmart Grocer supermarket here today. Also present was the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) chairman Manndzri Nasib.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the government expects that large-scale production will be able to reduce operating costs, thereby lowering the overall price of the fuel.

He added that the biofuel has also undergone capability testing for use in vehicles and is believed to have the potential to stabilise and reduce diesel prices in the long term.

“We have conducted pilot tests, and Petronas has also tested this diesel. We are also collaborating with several vehicle manufacturers to test the suitability of this biodiesel for all vehicles produced in our country,” he said.

Previously, Risda was reported to be in the process of finalising a preliminary study on the development of a biofuel product derived from rubber scrap, known as ‘green rubber fuel,’ resulting from a pilot project by the Transformation for New Generation (TR4NG) innovation group under the Risda district office in Tanah Merah, Kelantan. — Bernama