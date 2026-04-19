KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A five-year-old girl is missing and feared to have been snatched by a crocodile while playing at a beach near Jalan Felda Sahabat 16, Desa Kencana in Lahad Datu this morning.

According to Buletin TV3, Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) acting chief Mohd Hamka Mustamin said the department received an emergency call at 10.27am via the MERS999 line.

Initial information indicated the incident occurred around 10am, when the child was at the shoreline.

“The victim is believed to have been seized by a crocodile and dragged into the sea. Her full identity has yet to be confirmed.

“A team from the Lahad Datu BBP has been deployed to the scene to carry out search and rescue (SAR) operations,” he said when contacted.

He added that the operation is ongoing with police assistance as efforts continue to locate the child.

Firefighters are facing challenges due to the distance to the location — about 101km from the station — as well as hazardous conditions at the site.