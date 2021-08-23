PM Ismail Sabri says circulating lists of Cabinet posts are fake, announcement out later this week

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre, in white shirt) along with Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor looking at the damaged area due to the water spout occurrence in Jambatan Tupah, Sungai Petani, Kedah, August 23, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The line-up of ministers in the new Cabinet will only be announced this week after royal assent is obtained, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a brief video clip posted by Astro Awani on Twitter, Ismail Sabri was heard asking for the public to wait for his announcement on the new Cabinet, and asking for them not to believe in “fake” lists of ministers.

“Wait for the announcement Within this week, I will announce, but it has to receive assent first from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after I prepare the list, I will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“There are many names of Cabinet members, each day there are new lists, but it’s good also, I can see, maybe it will help me. But all of them are not correct, fake,” he said.

He said he would take into account and consider the interests of all when deciding who would be members of his new Cabinet.

Following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as prime minister on August 16 and the resignation of his Cabinet, Ismail Sabri was sworn in as the ninth prime minister on August 21.