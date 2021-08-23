In Johor, car driver who crashed into six motorcycles, killing three people, turns himself in

Manjung police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the 38-year-old man turned up at the Manjung IPD Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at about 2.50pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LUMUT, Aug 23 — The driver of a Proton Preve car, who allegedly fled after colliding into six motorcycles, killing three people, at kilometre (KM) 4, Jalan Kampung Acheh-Sitiawan on Saturday (August 21), turned himself in at the Manjung District Police Headquarters (IPD) today.

Manjung police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the 38-year-old man turned up at the Manjung IPD Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at about 2.50pm.

“The remand application will be made tomorrow. The case will be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said when contacted today.

He said the suspect was also detained under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after a urine test on the suspect was found to be positive for Methamphetamine.

In the 5.30pm incident, the suspect who was driving the car, with two other friends on board, is said to have lost control of the vehicle before skidding into the opposite lane and crashing into six motorcycles.

The crash also killed three men at the scene while four motorcyclists and the two passengers of the Proton Preve car were seriously injured and treated at the Seri Manjung Hospital. — Bernama