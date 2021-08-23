GRS alliance to continue in line with ‘Malaysian Family’ agenda, says Sabah deputy CM

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the Sabah government led by GRS would support the efforts and determination of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in achieving the ‘Malaysian Family’ agenda, to ensure the wellbeing of the people in the state. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 23 — The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alliance will continue to be upheld in line with the “Malaysian Family” concept, which calls on all parties to unite in facing the country’s current woes, says Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the Sabah government led by GRS would therefore support the efforts and determination of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in achieving the “Malaysian Family” agenda, to ensure the wellbeing of the people in the state.

Bung Moktar, who is also GRS deputy chairman I, said the “Malaysian Family” concept was very appropriate, and could help stabilise the country at a time when it faced a political crisis amid the health and economic situation due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The introduction of the Malaysian Family approach is very important for all citizens in the country to continue to progress and move forward as a family, across religious, racial and ethnic boundaries.

“The ‘Malaysian Family’ also calls for consensus and the spirit of solidarity from all parties to work together. These bonds and family values are very important when we are faced with a grim situation, in order to succeed in the main agenda of national recovery,” he said in a statement today.

In his inaugural speech yesterday, the prime minister introduced the “Malaysian Family” approach, inviting all parties, including opposition MPs, to work together to revive the economy and comprehensively address the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chief, said Ismail Sabri’s openness to bipartisan cooperation was proven by inviting Opposition leaders to join the National Recovery Council (MPN) and the Special Committee on Covid-19, and that this should be welcomed by the Opposition.

“All parties must unite and set aside all differences in order to seek the wellbeing of the people,” he added. — Bernama