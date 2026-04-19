KUALA LUMPUR April 19 — Malaysia will send a cross-party delegation of Members of Parliament to an international conference in Brussels to lodge a formal protest against the Israeli Parliament’s move to impose the death penalty by hanging on Palestinian detainees.

PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the party has named two representatives, Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Balik Pulau MP Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, to attend the conference.

“We are also awaiting names from other parties. Overall, we expect between six and eight MPs to take part in the convention in Brussels,” he said after delivering a speech at the Gombak PKR division 2026 annual general meeting today.

Amirudin said participation by representatives from various parties, including UMNO and PAS, reflects Malaysia’s firm unity on global humanitarian issues, following the Israeli Parliament’s decision to impose the death penalty without the right of appeal on Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks.

“I believe these representatives will carry the voice of Malaysians who are united in opposing genocide and any form of injustice against our friends in Palestine,” said Amirudin, who is also the Selangor Menteri Besar.

On the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 mission, he said the humanitarian aid mission is now approaching Sicily, Italy, after facing delays due to weather conditions.

Amirudin explained that he had to return to Malaysia temporarily to attend the State Legislative Assembly sitting after the mission team was stranded for two days in Barcelona due to storm forecasts.

“They had to stop to wait for safe wind conditions along the route. Insya-Allah, I will return there to rejoin the mission after the assembly sitting concludes,” he said.

According to Amirudin, the mission will pass through several key checkpoints, including Greece, Istanbul and Cyprus.

“So I want to see the route I can follow and also ensure that all participants are in good condition, healthy and safe,” he said. — Bernama