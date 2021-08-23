Dewan Negara Speaker says new PM Ismail Sabri should prove legitimacy in Parliament as soon as possible

Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks to reporters during a press conference at Parliament September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Newly-minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should table a confidence vote in Parliament to prove his legitimacy, Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim said today.

Utusan Malaysia reported Rais saying the vote should be taken as soon as possible so that no one will question Ismail’s leadership.

“It needs to be confirmed through a majority in Parliament because it will not end just by looking at the Statutory Declarations (SD) seen by certain parties. It must be ratified in the House of Representatives.

“Although some people say it is not necessary, it is very good that the procedure in Parliament is used to confirm what has been decided by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Rais was quoted as saying.

He added that the confidence vote would prevent a recurrence of doubts as had happened with the previous government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“What happened before should not be repeated,” Rais was quoted as saying.

According to Rais, the new dates for Parliament to sit have yet to be received.

The Dewan Rakyat was previously scheduled to sit on September 6 for two weeks.

Before resigning as prime minister on August 16, Muhyiddin had promised to table a confidence vote in Parliament, which was scheduled for September 7.

“It is now up to the new government whether to continue the session or change the date,” Rais was quoted as saying.

He said that any new date should not differ too much from the one given previously, perhaps by a week or at most 10 days later.

“I believe when the Cabinet line-up is completed, this part of the Cabinet will manage the Parliamentary programme to be carried out,” he was quoted as saying.

Ismail was formerly deputy prime minister in the Muhyiddin Cabinet until the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional government on August 16, triggered by the withdrawal of support from 15 Umno MPs.

Ismail received the support of 114 MPs through SDs made to the palace and was announced Malaysia’s ninth prime minister on August 20.

The Bera MP took his oath of office in front of Yangdi-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here last Saturday and officially clocked in for work at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya this morning.

He is scheduled to visit flood-hit Kedah later today, Utusan Malaysia reported.