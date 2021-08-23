Covid-19: Health Ministry receives medical equipment from BASF Malaysia

Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah received the contribution presented by BASF managing director Goh Eng Leong in a brief ceremony in Putrajaya. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — The Health Ministry received contributions in the form of medical equipment from German chemical company, BASF Malaysia, today that will be distributed for use at three Covid-19 hospitals in the Klang Valley.

The hospitals are Selayang Hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital and Ampang Hospital.

The contribution by BASF includes medical equipment such as ventilators for intensive care treatment, high-performance digital ultrasound systems, digital hand ultrasound systems, C-Mac video laryngoscopes, disposable video laryngoscope packages, High-Flow Nasal Cannula (NFNC) humidifiers, centralised patient monitoring systems, flexible intubation video endoscopes and syringe pumps.

Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah received the contribution presented by BASF managing director Goh Eng Leong in a brief ceremony here.

“The equipment is expected to be delivered to three hospitals this week to help reduce the burdens of the public healthcare facilities,” Mohd Shafiq said to the media after receiving the contribution. — Bernama