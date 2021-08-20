Sabah CM congratulates Ismail Sabri on becoming new PM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor congratulated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his selection today as Malaysia’s next prime minister, saying the latter has the required credentials and experience to lead the country.

Hajiji, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, said the GRS state government fully supported Ismail Sabri and looked forward to a cohesive and fruitful state-federal working relationship.

He hoped the incoming government would hasten efforts to develop the state as well as address issues regarding its rights.

“We will continue to persistently pursue all issues with regards to Sabah’s rights, needs and priorities.

“Now that the leadership tussle at the federal level has been settled, let us all come together, set aside differences, and move forward to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild our economy,” he said.

Hajiji also thanked former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for his service to the nation and the people, and for his support and contributions to Sabah.