Johor MB calls on all political leaders to unite in tackling Covid-19 with Ismail Sabri’s appointment as PM

Friday, 20 Aug 2021 08:40 PM MYT

BY BEN TAN

Hasni said with Ismail Sabri’s appointment, the political crisis has come to an end and all parties can now focus on the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office
JOHOR BARU, Aug 20 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today called on all political leaders to accept Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next prime minister and unite against the Covid-19 pandemic for the sake of the country.

He said they should set aside political differences and remain focused on efforts to address the pandemic.

“Let us declare a political truce and come together to help the people, especially in the areas we represent,” said Hasni when congratulating Ismail Sabri on his appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today.

Hasni said with Ismail Sabri’s appointment, the political crisis has come to an end and all parties can now focus on the Covid-19 pandemic as well as steering the country’s economic recovery.

“Alhamdulillah, the crisis has finally been resolved peacefully. I am confident that the prime minister can lead the country towards becoming a more developed and prosperous nation,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri was appointed as the ninth prime minister after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was satisfied that he had the support of 114 lawmakers or enough for a simple majority.

The Bera MP from Umno replaces Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned as the prime minister on Monday.

