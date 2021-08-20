Disaster committee sets several conditions for inter-district travel in Miri

Lee (centre) chairs a Zoom meeting to discuss in detail conditions relating to inter-district travel within the Miri Division recently. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Aug 20 ― The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has set several conditions as a guide to the police in approving inter-district travel to the public in this division.

Among others, inter-district travel in Miri is only allowed for emergency situations including the death of immediate family members, namely wife, husband, children, parents and parents-in-law; as well as for medical reasons where a patient is allowed to be accompanied by not more than two persons.

The public are also allowed to go for inter-district travel for the purpose of appointments at health facilities where a patient is allowed to be accompanied by not more than two persons, as well as for vaccination purposes where non-independent vaccine recipients are allowed to be accompanied by not more than two companions.

In addition, inter-district travel is also allowed for essential services as outlined in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan.

Also allowed are inter-district travel for official purposes, and family visits (husband or wife visiting spouse or parents visiting children aged 18 and above).

Those who wish to return to their villages to take care of their livestock or for gardening are also allowed to cross districts, with permission from the Agricultural Department.

Inter-district travel is also allowed for residents in the rural areas if they wish to go to Miri city to buy necessities, according to their vehicle’s capacity.

For official work purposes, those applying for inter-district travel must have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination and require a police permit or a letter from their employers.

However, an emergency situation does not require them to have completed two doses of vaccination.

Members of the public wanting to obtain a police permit are also reminded to show a patient record card or doctor’s referral letter if they wish to go for inter-district travel for an appointment at a health facility (emergency/non -emergency), and show a doctor’s confirmation letter if they have contraindications to the vaccine.

“These conditions set have already been approved by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and will be a guide to the police in approving inter-district travel permits in the Miri Division,” said MDDMC in a statement yesterday.

MDDMC added that inter-district travel permits would not be approved for any personal matters including visiting extended family members, attending family reunions, celebrating festivals, hunting or cockfighting, and camping or hiking.

Inter-district travel is also not allowed for those who wish to participate in any social activities such as feasts, engagement or wedding ceremonies and receptions, aqiqah ceremonies, ‘doa selamat’, ‘tahlil’ or ‘ngetas ulit’, anniversary or birthday celebrations, reunions, retreats or other social gatherings.

These conditions were outlined by the MDDMC via a Zoom meeting chaired by its minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin recently, in line with the movement restrictions under the SOP for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan.

“In this regard, members of the public who want to apply for inter-district travel permit to cross Miri, Subis, Marudi, Beluru and Telang Usan districts in the Miri Division must comply with the conditions set by MDDMC.

“This decision was taken to place Miri Division on alert, remain vigilant and not complacent with the current situation as well as to curb the spread of Covid-19,” explained MDMC.

MDDMC also reminded members of the public to remain vigilant and always strictly adhere to the SOPs.

“Individuals who have completed full Covid-19 vaccination still need to be careful and adhere to the SOPs set by the government,” added MDDMC.

The meeting was also attended by acting Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, Miri division health officer Dr P. Raviwharmman A/L Packierisamy, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong Siew Yu, as well as representatives of departments and agencies under MDDMC. ― Borneo Post