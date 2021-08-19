Yan, Kuala Muda declared Level One disaster areas in Kedah

People look at damaged chalets located near Titi Hayun following flash floods in Yan, Kedah August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 19 — The Kedah government has declared Yan and Kuala Muda districts as Level 1 Disaster areas based on the National Security Council (NSC) Directive No. 20.

In this regard, Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said all government agencies and statutory bodies related to disaster operations management were now taking various necessary measures to ensure that the disaster could be dealt with effectively.

“The private sector as well as voluntary bodies who want to help will be given adequate training under the coordination of the NSC,” he said in a statement here today.

NSC Directive No.20 refers to more comprehensive policy and mechanism on disaster management covering the stages before, during and after a disaster.

The District Level Authority is capable of controlling such incidents through district-level agencies without or with limited assistance from outside.

Muhammad Sanusi said the state government would do its best and do whatever was necessary to restore the lives of the people affected by the floods which are believed to have occurred due to the upstream rush of water in the area around Gunung Jerai, yesterday. — Bernama